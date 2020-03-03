Coronavirus scare: Jackie Chan clarifies he's not under quarantine; thanks fans for masks

Jackie Chan has finally clarified to his loyal fans that he is indeed not quarantined and that's he's A-okay. The superstar was rumoured to have been infected by COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, and that he was under quarantine. Fans of the star went into a tizzy due to these rumours, and many of them sent him face masks as a way to protect himself.

Jackie Chan wrote a thank you note for his fans on his website, clarifying at the same time that he's healthy and fine. He wrote, "Recently, my staff told me about the news that's been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.

Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to say "thank you" for everybody's concern! I'm very healthy and safe and haven't been quarantined. I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok. Your love and concern are so heartwarming. Thank you!

I've also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I've asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most."

So, now that the star has clarified his health status, fans can finally relax!

