Coronavirus scare: Jacqueline Fernandez on how she's being productive during the lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez is well known for the positive aura she brings to the industry. The actress is known to have a vigorous positive vibe about her and her ever-lasting beautiful smile is proof of that. Taking to the present, the lock-down caused due to the outbreak of coronavirus has dampened everyone's light. However, Jacqueline keeps us entertained us by bringing to us some light-hearty content during these heavy times.

Jacqueline recently spoke about the lock-down in an interview and shared, "It took me some time to realize what was happening and the first week was difficult. I felt a bit lost thinking about what I would do". She further added, “However I figured that I may not be able to go on a film set but I have my audiences and a platform and I decided to be as creative as possible".

Jacqueline Fernandez is uplifting the audiences spirit on social media by posting her workout videos and sharing positivity.

On the work front, Jacqueline is all set to be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms which is proof of how she is constantly experimenting and bringing a different variety of characters and content to her audience.

