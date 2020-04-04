Coronavirus scare: Kanika Kapoor's family refutes allegations of her throwing tantrums in the hospital

A lot has happened in singer Kanika Kapoor's life in these last few days. Ever since she has been tested positive for coronavirus, she has been questioned for travelling and attending parties despite not being well. Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticised by the hospital administration for her starry tantrums.

In an interview, her family members have responded to the allegations. Speaking to India Today, her family members said that she was not throwing tantrums. "Kanika was given a change of clothes - a medical gown - and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room. Kanika had expressed her displeasure over this, and later on, about the dirt in the quarantine ward, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing starry tantrums," her family members said.

They also added that the Baby Doll singer has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her illness and now Kanika has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is just waiting for a negative report.

Speaking about her days in the hospital, Kanika's family members say that is used to the crowd and the media glare. Even as she is getting treated, Kanika is counting the days when she can take a fresh breath outside her room and meet her family.

Last week, the singer took to Instagram to pen an emotional post. Kanika shared a picture which had a quote that read - Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption: "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family… miss them (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) onMar 29, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

On Sunday, Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 also come out positive. Director of the institute, Prof. R K Dhiman said that the singer's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry. Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth consecutive time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates