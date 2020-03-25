Coronavirus scare: Kareena Kapoor Khan urges us to stay home with a picture, Taimur steals the attention!

Taking to her Instagram Account, Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged all of us to stay at home and stay safe with a candid photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and as always, the little munchkin steals the attention! She shared a picture of his hubby and baby in their respective bathrobes and we could only see their backs. What stole the attention was Taimur's enthusiasm. The toddler seems to be excited in this picture.

Kareena wrote- "Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be Home. Be safe." (sic)

Have a look right here:

That's not all, due to the lockdown and the self-quarantine, she posted another photo on her Instagram account and shared a sleeping picture of herself, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora and wrote- "Friends that nap together, stay forever." (sic) Did you see this:

View this post on Instagram Friends that nap together, stay forever ðªð»ðªð»ðªð»ðªð» A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 24, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

Ever since the Jab We Met star has debuted on Instagram, she really seems to be having fun with the platform and we hope she continues to upload more such pictures!

