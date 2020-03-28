Coronavirus scare: Kerala confirms first death due to COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The first COVID-19 death has been reported from Kerala, here, said a State Minister on Saturday. State Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar told the media that the 69-year-old man arrived from UAE on March 22 and was in isolation.

"He is from Kochi and was suffering from heart ailment and blood pressure. Since he was already placed under high-risk category, this need not be a cause to worry. The body has now been handed over to his relatives and the funeral will take place later today. There is no need for any worries at all," said Sunilkumar.

"All those who came in contact with him have been identified and have been quarantined," added the State Minister. The deceased's wife and driver who brought him from the airport have also been tested positive.

State IMA official Sreejith Nair said that underlying heart ailments for coronavirus positive patients is considered to be a high-risk case. "The need of the hour is, all those with underlying ailments have to ensure that they remain at home as they are high-risk cases," said Nair.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden said all the medical protocols are being enforced when the funeral takes place. As of Saturday, there are 164 coronavirus positive cases and has now affected all 14 districts in the state.

There are 1,10,299 people in the state who are under observation which includes 616 at various hospitals.

