Coronavirus Scare: Kiara Advani shares a scary yet important note of an Italian nurse

The Coronavirus scare is an alarming situation that has made the world population scared and even cautious of every move. People are being infected and battling for lives whereas every day there are preventive measures and precautions on social media so that the others can stay safe.

Amidst all this, an Italian nurse's heartbreaking, scary but an important message on the current situation has gone viral on social media and Kiara Advani has shared the same on her Twitter account. The actress wrote that we all better do our part. The nurse wrote that she's facing a sanitary emergency. She wrote she's not scared of going and buying groceries but she's scared of going to work.

She also wrote she's scared that her mask is not sticking properly and is physically exhausted because personal protective equipment hurts her body. Have a look at the full message right here:

This is no news that this is the time to be as careful as possible. We have been asked to use sanitizers, wash our hands at regular intervals, and also avoid visiting public places. This is the time to be together and wait until the pandemic is over! Coming to Advani, she has films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up!

