Coronavirus scare: List of home quarantined International travellers leaked in Navi Mumbai

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, and lock down in state, there are a few citizens who are violating rules ths causing further panic among citizens. In Navi Mumbai, a list of 42 home quarantined residents of Sanpada area was leaked. The list was widely circulated on Whatsapp groups creating trouble for people whose names were mentioned in the list. The people were getting annoying calls and messages from people including neighbors, friends, relatives and colleagues questioning them on their travel details, country of travel, health status, whether they were tested at the airport and are they genuinely following home quarantine. The International travellers have started fearing if they would be excluded by the society.

While speaking to mid-day, Devendra Bhujbal resident of Millenium Towers, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai said, Two days ago, I got a call from my friend who stays in the next building that why didn't you tell me about your International travel. Seeing his concerned tone, I asked him if there was any problem. He was the first person who told me that there is a list where home quarantined people's names are mentioned with address and phone number."

"Soon the list was posted on almost all Navi Mumbai friends, society Whatsapp groups. It was very defaming as people started asking others to not to be in contact with these people if they are your friends and relatives. Don't enter their building and if you find anybody outside, just tell police and they will take strict actions. I am following 14 day self isolation as per government guidelines and I have no coronavirus symptoms but giving explanation to every person is very annoying. The building people have started behaving indifferently with my family. Police should take action against these people who leaked the list."

This is not the first list leaked of home quarantined people. In Kandivali too, a list was leaked recently. It is most likely that the list must be leaked through local police or municipal corporation as all international travellers had submitted two personal declared forms at the airport mentioning their details. The international travellers are checked for fever at airport and if found having any symptoms were taken aside while rest were allowed to go home with advice for compulsory 14-days self isolation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates