Coronavirus scare: Malaika Arora can't figure out what to do next, can anyone help?

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Malaika Arora has done almost everything one could do during this self-isolation period and is now can't figure out what to do next. Can anyone help her out?

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has done almost everything one could do during this self-isolation period and is now can't figure out what to do next. Can anyone help her out?  Given how Bollywood celebrities have begun interacting with their fans on social media, it seems Malaika would also be open to options. 

If you visit her Instagram account, and as we stated above, she has tried almost everything one could do during this quarantine. Right from cooking to cleaning houses to uploading videos of her cat to yoga, the actress has done it all. So we come back to the same question- What to do next. And her caption also declares that she can't sit still!

Have a look at the post right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still )#stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onApr 5, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

And in case you missed her previous posts, have a look at them right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Yes we shall all thrive if we abide by the rules #stayhomestaysafe .... and this made me smile

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onApr 2, 2020 at 1:41am PDT

