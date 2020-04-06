Coronavirus scare: Malaika Arora can't figure out what to do next, can anyone help?

Malaika Arora has done almost everything one could do during this self-isolation period and is now can't figure out what to do next. Can anyone help her out? Given how Bollywood celebrities have begun interacting with their fans on social media, it seems Malaika would also be open to options.

If you visit her Instagram account, and as we stated above, she has tried almost everything one could do during this quarantine. Right from cooking to cleaning houses to uploading videos of her cat to yoga, the actress has done it all. So we come back to the same question- What to do next. And her caption also declares that she can't sit still!

Have a look at the post right here:

And in case you missed her previous posts, have a look at them right here:

