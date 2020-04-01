Coronavirus scare: Malaika Arora shares the perks of staying at home due to lockdown

Malaika Arora is an epitome of beauty, and there are no second thoughts about it. She knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself by hitting the gym regularly and also do Yoga. Her workout pictures are loved by many on social media.

Sinc, the coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill, many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.

Due to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. And Malaika Arora helped her fans with ways to enjoy their "me time". She took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video to share the perks of staying at home. She followed it with pictures of the ladoos she had prepared today.

She captioned it, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of staying at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe (sic)". Take a look:

On Monday, she had shared an adorable picture with her pet. She captioned it, "#unconditionallove #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove

How are you killing your boredom during te quarantine time? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

