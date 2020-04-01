Search

Coronavirus scare: Malaika Arora shares the perks of staying at home due to lockdown

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 15:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, Malaika Arora gave us a reason to enjoy our "me time"

Image source: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora is an epitome of beauty, and there are no second thoughts about it. She knows how to live her life on her own terms and more importantly, knows how to take care of herself by hitting the gym regularly and also do Yoga. Her workout pictures are loved by many on social media.

Sinc, the coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill, many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.

Due to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. And Malaika Arora helped her fans with ways to enjoy their "me time". She took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video to share the perks of staying at home. She followed it with pictures of the ladoos she had prepared today.

She captioned it, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of staying at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe (sic)". Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 31, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT


On Monday, she had shared an adorable picture with her pet. She captioned it, "#unconditionallove #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 29, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT


How are you killing your boredom during te quarantine time? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

