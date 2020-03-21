Coronavirus scare: Man with home quarantine stamp boards BEST bus, handed over to police

A person with Home Quarantine stamp on hand travelled on bus route 309 between Kurla West and Gorai on Saturday. When passengers noticed the stamp, they handed the quarantined person with stamp to police at Birvadi stop in Goregaon around 9.30 am.

As a precautionary mesaure, the BEST depot managers sent the bus staff on duty on leave. While speaking to mid-day, BEST spokesperson said, "A passenger with a home Quarantine stamp was identified in a bus of route 309 Limited today morning. He was headed over to the police en route. The bus thereafter came to the depot and was subsequently sanitised. The staff reported off as their duty was over. Any employee who has been asked not to report for duties as a precautionary measure shall be treated as "ON-DUTY" duty. He would not have to take his own leave."

"We have taken utmost care of the buses and the staff involved in transforming the bus passengers from the airport to the quarantine centres. BEST is not operating any bus to Kasturba Hospital. All the buses are properly sanitised and proper care of the staff working on the buses has been taken. As a general precaution, BEST ensures that the buses are sanitised everyday before they are put in service. Sanitizers have been provided at all the depots, bus terminus etc. The bus conductors have also been asked to cover their mouth properly," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates