Coronavirus scare: Meera Deosthale and Sanjay Gagnani cover up on set

Yesterday, Meera Deosthale was spotted on the set of Vidya at a Naigaon studio getting her make- up and hair done with her mask on. "Prevention is better than cure," she quipped.

Sanjay Gagnani, who was shooting for Kundali Bhagya at Saki Naka, also preferred to be covered up. "The masks come out only when the camera rolled," he says as shooting wrapped up last evening.

Several TV shows have suspended shooting till the risk of coronavirus has been dealt with. Even the film industry has seen quite a lot of losses as several films have postponed their release dates and suspended their shoots.

Celebrities have been appealing to their fans to not leave their homes and take all the necessary precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several offices and organisations have also asked their employees to work remotely from home so that social distancing can be practised.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates