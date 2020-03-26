Coronavirus scare: Milind Deora hails relief package, wants concessions for students, others

After the central government announced financial assistance package to the poor in the wake of a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, former Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora on Thursday praised it but demanded more concessions for certain segments of socity.

Even as Congress Rahul Gandhi termed the package as the "first step in the right direction", Deora tweeted: "Government's decision to deposit money in the accounts of farmers, daily wage earners and India's most vulnerable is a good beginning."

But he demanded concessions also for students and relief in payments of EMIs. "@FinMinIndia & @RBI must also permit deferment of EMIs on student, housing & small business loans. Salaried class & MSMEs also need immediate relief."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an economic relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and migrant workers under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana.

She also announced that doctors, paramedics, nurses, 'Asha' workers, cleaning workers involved in the fight against coronavirus pandemic and treating affected patients would be extended medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each.

