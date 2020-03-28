Coronavirus scare: Mimi Chakraborty asks people to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' amidst lockdown

Amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Bengali actress-turned politician MP Mimi Chakraborty, on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post where she can be seen holding a placard urging her fans to stay home and be safe.

In the post, Mimi can be seen holding a placard that reads: Stay Home, Stay Safe! While sharing the post with her fans, Mimi wrote: Take care, Stay Home, Stay Safe. Mimi ended her post with a red heart emoticon. The heartwarming post has garnered over 20,000 likes and still counting.

A few days ago, Mimi Chakraborty has shared a funny meme showing expectation vs reality during the total lockdown in the counntry. In the first photo, Mimi can be seen looking stunning in a gym outfit while in another picture, the TMC MP can be seen cleaning the kitchen.

While sharing the expectation vs reality post with her fans, Mimi captioned: Expectation VS Reality...Quarantine Days! Mimi has been home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London a few days ago. Mimi has been spending her time by playing games and working out. The Jadavpur MP also distributed masks and hand sanitisers in her constituency.

