Coronavirus scare: Mimi Chakraborty dresses up like an orange amid lockdown

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who has been quarantined at home is spending her time by playing games, working out and enjoying the beauty of nature amid lockdown. In order to help people fight the novel coronavirus, Mimi also distributed masks and hand sanitisers in her constituency.

View this post on Instagram Aajke aami orange ðÂÂÂ sejechiðÂÂÂ A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onApr 3, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

On Saturday, Mimi took to Instagram and shared an adorable no-makeup look picture of herself with her fans. In the picture, Mimi can be seen smiling for the lenses as she stays at home amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Wearing a white top, Mimi can be seen posing like an ace model for the camera.

While sharing the picture with her fans, Mimi wrote: Today I dressed in orange (Read her caption in Bengali). The post has garnered over 35,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. One user wrote. "This is the most beautiful face...I like it much," while another user said, "Whatever u wear suits u perfectly coz of ur Dashing Personality." A third user commented, "Soooo cute."

A few days ago, Mimi Chakraborty shared beautiful pictures of nature as animals, birds seem to be reclaiming their space. Mimi shared pictures of sunset and clear blue skies. While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: There are so many things to be grateful of...!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates