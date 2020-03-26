Coronavirus scare: Nagpur man tests positive for coronavirus, total 125 cases in Maharashtra

A sales men takes rest in the tempo carrying potatoes and other food materials at Charni Road in Mumbai. Picture/ Bipin kokate

A 42-year-old man here has tested positive for coronavirus, Dr VD Paturkar, Civil Surgeon, Nagpur said. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now risen to 125. Three more COVID-19 positive cases were detected on Thursday.

Earlier, the test reports of two persons admitted was found positive followed by one more case detected as positive. The new cases include one each from Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, and their treatment is currently underway.

In the meanwhile, Nagpur's first coronavirus infected patient has been discharged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) after his second sample tested negative, said Dr Ajay Keoliya, Dean, IGMC Nagpur.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two men both 63-years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national. A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been

reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates