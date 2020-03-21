Coronavirus scare: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have an important message for all of us

Countries all over the world are doing everything in their power to combat the Coronavirus outbreak that has sickened people, put them in quarantine, and taken thousands of lives. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities can also be seen appealing to their fans and social media followers to take care of themselves and others, and suggesting ways to beat the disease.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are continuously appealing to their fans to stay safe. Earlier, Priyanka shared her concern over the coronavirus crisis and had urged her fans to practise social distancing. And now, the couple has come together for a special video message for the world.

Nick shared the video on his Instagram handle. In the video, the actor-singer says, "Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes". Priyanka too expresses the same feeling and says, "Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love."

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

On Friday, the Quantico actress had uploaded multiple videos where she shared her thoughts of being in isolation for eight continuous days. She greeted all her friends, fans, and followers and said how she has been isolated for eight days and shared her feelings and thoughts.

Earlier, she had suggested that we go back to the age-old Indian tradition of greeting people with a 'namaste' instead of a handshake or a hug.

