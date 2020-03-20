Coronavirus scare: Radhika Apte and husband Benedict Taylor have a smooth flight to London

Radhika Apte has returned to London with husband Benedict Taylor. The actor took to Instagram and shared her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the pandemic.

She wrote, "I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either (sic)."

She also said she asked if the UK was closing its borders but the authorities did not have an answer for it.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be making her directorial debut with the short film titled Sleepwalkers. The actress has also scripted it and it stars Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami and is produced by Abhisekh Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Lalit Sharma.

