Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan shuts educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls

The Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered educational institutions, coaching centers, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic. And the Board examinations that are already underway in the state will be held as per schedule informed the chief minister's office on Saturday. The development comes after 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths related to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

Several states, including Delhi, Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, have already shut down schools amid the COVID-19 threat. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

