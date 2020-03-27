Coronavirus scare: Ram Charan donates Rs 70 lakh to the government's relief fund

A day after South star Chiranjeevi joined the social media bandwagon on Wednesday, actor son Ram Charan followed suit. He is said to be have been on Twitter and Instagram but was not active. Now that dad is at it, Ram Charan thought of rejoining. He turns 35 today, so it is also a birthday gift for fans.

The actor has also taken a big step towards helping out those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan has decided to donate to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be donating Rs 70 lakh.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Welcoming Ram Charan to the world of Twitter, his father and south superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :)"

How adorable is this father-son duo?!

On his 35th birthday, Ram Charan received countless birthday wishes from his fans and social media followers across the world. The actor took to Twitter to thank all of them for the lovely wishes and also asked his fans to stay at home and be safe. He wrote, "I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe"

