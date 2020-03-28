Coronavirus scare: Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata pledges Rs 500 crore to fight COVID-19

Eminent Industrialist Ratan Tata, on Saturday said that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed in order to combat the spread of coronavirus as the Tata Trusts pledged Rs 500 crore to help India fight the global pandemic.

Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 Crores to fight #Coronavirus. Chariman Ratan Tata says, "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID19 crisis." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZMVun8nuuQ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Addressing a press conference, Ratan Tata said, "I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face."

Continuing their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities due to coronavirus, the Rs 500 crore by Tata Trusts will be used to buy personal protective equipment's for medical professionals, to set up modular treatment facilities for COVID-19 infected patients, and to provide testing kits to increase per capita testing across the country.

Besides these, the money will also be used to buy respiratory systems for treating the increasing number of coronavirus cases and to impart knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The business tycoon also took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. While sharing the post, Ratan Tata wrote: The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.

