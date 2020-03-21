Coronavirus scare: Rohit Reddy sleeps while Anita Hassanandani plays with her dog during quarantine time

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Recently, Anita Hassanandani gave us insights into how she is spending her quarantine time. Hassanandani, who is quite active on Instagram shared a picture with her family on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actress is seen playing with her dog who is relaxing on the bed. Besides this, her husband Rohit Reddy is taking a quick nap. The expression on Hassanandani's face clearly explains the situation. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the hashtag '#lovelife'. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram #LifeLine A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onMar 19, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

On the work front, Anita is currently season in the fourth season of popular supernatural series Naagin. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria, apart from Anita.

For Anita, Naagin is her second home. She had played the popular character of naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3. She was associated with the show for over a year. Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to welcome her. Sharing a short-but-cute boomerang video on social media, Ekta wrote, "Guess who is back in #nagin !...#nagin-bhagyakazehreelakhel!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErkâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂrek (@ektaravikapoor) onJan 23, 2020 at 6:58am PST

Anita has earlier featured in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates