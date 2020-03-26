Coronavirus scare: Romil Chaudhary enjoys family time in Karnal

"Bigg Boss 12" contestant and actor Romil Chaudhary is in Karnal, enjoying spending time with family amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

"I'm having fun with my family. It's been long since I saw them. Professional commitments keep you busy and your family keeps complaining and asking for your time. I was here in Karnal. After Holi, I was supposed to return to Mumbai but sudden outbreak of COVID-19 made me stay back. I'm glad to be safe in my hometown with my son and wife," he said.

"I request everyone to enjoy time with family and make sure to keep yourselves healthy and listen to the government. Wear masks and wash hands," he added.

Romil was last seen in the Star Plus show "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum", which also starred "Bigg Boss 12" winner Dipika Kakar.

