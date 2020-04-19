Coronavirus scare: Saif Ali Khan, Taimur paint flowers on their balcony wall, Kareena calls it quarantine gift

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how her boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are doing their bit. She shared a picture of the father-son duo painting their balconies with lovely flowers while in lockdown. Saif had painted some yellow flowers while Tim did his own art. Saif had donned a white kurta and trousers while our little one was shirtless.

She first shared the picture of Taimur sharpening his painting skills. "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso (sic)."

Later, she shared her husband's picture with the caption, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...(sic)."

Kareena has been on a photo-sharing spree ever since she made her debut on Instagram. On Easter, she shared an adorable picture were the toddler could be seen with his nose and cheeks painted and hubby Saif Ali Khan right behind. The actress wrote- "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone." (sic) Have a look right here:

Before this, she had shared a breathtaking throwback picture featuring the Pataudis. She captioned the photo- "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!" (sic)

