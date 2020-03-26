Coronavirus scare: Salman Khan has a strong and important message for all the people of Odisha

The whole world is currently grappling with the pandemic of Coronavirus and we all are trying our best to take precautions to stay safe and secure. All the governments across the globe have listed out directives, rules, and regulations to ensure the safety of the citizens.

And now, in a video that has come out recently, Salman Khan has appealed to the people of the state of Odisha to be careful and stay safe. In a video that was uploaded by a channel of the state, the actor said, "I recently came to you all for the Hockey World Cup and have a message. Kindly adhere to the instructions that you all have been given by the Odisha Government. Be careful while you sneeze because the virus spreads due to this and even making physical contacts."

He added, "Keep washing your hands regularly with soap and do not step out unless very urgent. You will be able to take care of others only if you are able to take care of yourself." Watch the video right here:

It's no news that Khan has been keeping himself busy at home by channeling the artist inside him and you can go to his Instagram account to check some pictures and videos. He is now gearing up for Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the third film in the Tiger franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates