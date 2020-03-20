Coronavirus scare: Sara Ali Khan goes MIA after being trolled for her Varanasi visit

After being trolled for visiting Varanasi in the current situation and courting controversy for being part of the Ganga aarti, Sara Ali Khan has gone incommunicado. When we tried to get in touch with the actor, her phone remained out of network.

Mother Amrita Singh, who accompanied her, didn't take our calls. Her team said they couldn't get in touch with her either. Father Saif Ali Khan asked us to speak to her. It's good to keep your team posted on your whereabouts, especially in today's times.

Amid the coronavirus scare, several Bollywood celebrities have opted to self-quarantine and film shoots have been suspended for the near future. Lots of our celebs have been sharing tips to be safe and healthy during these trying times, and also sharing how they've been spending all this unexpected downtime.

While Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been catching up on movies with her family, Katrina Kaif has been working out at home since gyms and fitness studios have shut down. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, has been spending her time doing yoga to keep fit.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the cop drama Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress now has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline, which is directed by David Dhawan.

