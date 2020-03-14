Search

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan expresses his thoughts on the BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL

Updated: Mar 14, 2020, 14:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Apart from appealing to everyone to stay safe, Shah Rukh Khan also commented on the BCCI's decision to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15.

Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives
Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours.

Shah Rukh Khan also joined the bandwagon and took to his Twitter account to express his thoughts on the outbreak. The actor also commented on the Board of Cricket Control of India's (BCCI) decision to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15. SRK is the owner of the Kolkata-based Kolkata Knight Riders.

The tweet came after the superstar attended a meeting with BCCI and IPL officials. The actor said that the meeting was to reiterate what everyone felt - safety first of the spectators, players, management and the cities they play in. SRK also hoped that the spread of the virus subsides, so that the show can go on.

He also said that BCCI and team owners in consultation with the government will keep a close watch and decide the way forward in the health interest of everyone.

In India, over 80 people have tested positive so far and two people have died.

Apart from SRK, several B-town celebrities appealed to their fans and social media followers to take care of themselves and others and suggesting ways to beat the disease. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas emphasised on the old-new way of greeting people, that is with a 'namaste', Amitabh Bachchan chose a lyrical way to reach out to his fans about CoVID-19 on social media.

Parineeti Chopra asked fans to be smart and safe. Anil Kapoor, too, stressed on the importance of taking precautionary measures by wearing a mask at the success bash of his recently released film, Malang.

