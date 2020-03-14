Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan expresses his thoughts on the BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours.

Shah Rukh Khan also joined the bandwagon and took to his Twitter account to express his thoughts on the outbreak. The actor also commented on the Board of Cricket Control of India's (BCCI) decision to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15. SRK is the owner of the Kolkata-based Kolkata Knight Riders.

The tweet came after the superstar attended a meeting with BCCI and IPL officials. The actor said that the meeting was to reiterate what everyone felt - safety first of the spectators, players, management and the cities they play in. SRK also hoped that the spread of the virus subsides, so that the show can go on.

1/2 Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

He also said that BCCI and team owners in consultation with the government will keep a close watch and decide the way forward in the health interest of everyone.

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

In India, over 80 people have tested positive so far and two people have died.

Apart from SRK, several B-town celebrities appealed to their fans and social media followers to take care of themselves and others and suggesting ways to beat the disease. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas emphasised on the old-new way of greeting people, that is with a 'namaste', Amitabh Bachchan chose a lyrical way to reach out to his fans about CoVID-19 on social media.

Parineeti Chopra asked fans to be smart and safe. Anil Kapoor, too, stressed on the importance of taking precautionary measures by wearing a mask at the success bash of his recently released film, Malang.

