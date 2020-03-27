Coronavirus scare: Shantanu Maheshwari makes the best of his free time at home
Shantanu Maheshwari makes the best of his free time at home to beat home quarantine
Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari makes the best of his free time at home to beat home quarantine! Taking to his social media to infact lighten the mood, Shantanu takes up a new challenge to teach everyone, which is not anything to do with washing hands!
Doing home chores himself at the moment, Shantanu showcases everyone the art of doing 'Pocha' at home, in his own funny style and avataar in this must watch video!. Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
Everyone has learnt to wash hands (which is good) but to keep your house clean, y"all need to master the art of POOCHA.... . Janhit mein jaari Jab poocha lagani ki Ho baari tumhari Watch and learn ððð¤£ð¤£ð¤ªð¤ªðð #quarantined #quarantineandchill #stayhomestaysafe #pochastep #selfquarantine #killingtime #productive #thursday #instagram #instadaily #instapost #insta #instagood #instamood #cleaning #challenging #doitnow #doitwithme #steps #technique #postoftheday #makeitcount #repost #lol #fun
