Coronavirus scare: Shefali Shah covers her face with plastic, says this is how it feels to be quarantined

All Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are taking out new means and methods to cope up with quarantine and isolation. This is the time for social distancing, and right from workouts from home to face-time to Antakashri challenge, Bollywood has tried all. But Waqt and Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah has come up either something unique but also very discomforting and dangerous.

In a video that she posted on her Instagram account, she could be seen with her face covered with a plastic bag and she said this is how it felt being quarantined. She added, "But this is exactly how your lungs are going to feel when the COVID-19 hits your lungs. So, we have no option. Just deal with it. Stay at home."

Take a look right here:

A few days ago, she also posted another fantastic photo where she could be seen sipping a glass of a drink with a small hole in her mask that she wrote to protect herself from the infection. Now that's what we call being creative. Have a look right here:

