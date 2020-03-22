Coronavirus Scare: Shraddha Kapoor is at home but definitely not alone!

As soon as B-Town suspended production in response to the worldwide pandemic, Shraddha Kapoor opted for self-isolation. The actor has been sharing daily updates on social media of what she is up to. She has been reading The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy. The actor gave a glimpse of her bathroom by posting a picture of the eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush she uses. She has been sitting by the window staring at an empty Juhu beach or playing with the pet dog, Shyloh. How about including a special friend, a certain Mr. RS, as well?

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the posts and used the hashtag- Being Home and it's totally appropriate in the current scenario. If you are a fan of the actress, you all must have already seen the posts that are being talked about right now. If not, so look at them.

Here they come:

View this post on Instagram Being home â¨ð #BambooToothbrush #Ecofriendly #MorningRitual A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 18, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

Well, she also uploaded a video where she said hi to everyone from home and we loved her bespectacled look and that too sans her make-up. Did you see this message from the actress?:

Well, the whole world is currently quarantined and staying in touch via social media. Let's hope the pandemic is over soon!

