Coronavirus Scare: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Being Home' shenanigans continue!
Shraddha Kapoor is clearly having a gala time spending time with herself at home and her Instagram shenanigans continue!
We have said this before and we say this again that Shraddha Kapoor is one piquant and chirpy actress. She's very cute and adorable and that also reflects in her films and Instagram posts. She, just like the rest of the world, is locked at home but she's clearly having a gala time about it.
In what she describes the Being Home diaries, she posts a photo or a video on a regular basis to share with her fans what she's up to. So sometimes she shares a picture of her toothbrush and sometimes of her bucket. This time, it was a boomerang video and that too with split-screen.
Well, that means that the screen was trifurcated and showed the actress running, jumping, and doing squats. And she looked, as we stated above, chirpy while doing that. Have a look right here:
Being home ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂ #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome
On the work front, she just had Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D and is now gearing up for Luv Ranjan's next film with Ranbir Kapoor that's all set to be out on March 26, 2021!
