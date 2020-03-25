Coronavirus scare: Shruti Haasan living separately from family, says didn't make sense to isolate together

Shruti Haasan is one actress that believes in speaking her heart out. She is fearless and unabashed. She earned a lot of respect when it came to sharing news about her surgery and now, she has made another revelation to Mumbai Mirror.

We all know how the world is dealing with the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Everyone has isolated himself and herself with family. However, the actress said that she is living separately from her family. Yes! If you wonder why, she has a reason behind that. Speaking to Mirror, she said, "People have started taking it (Corona) seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting canceled."

She added, "My entire family has self-isolated. Mum is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad and Akshara are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different traveling schedules and it didn't make sense for us to isolate together."

She went on to share her thoughts about isolation and she said, "I read this quote, 'If you cannot spend time with yourself, it means you are not good company.' Someone I spoke to mentioned that they had to meet a friend once in a while. Another person, on social media, was talking about social distancing but with other people around. It doesn't work like that. These are educated people who are expected to be more responsible."

Well, this is truly something people should read and understand!

