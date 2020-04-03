Coronavirus scare: Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl send out 'healing energies' to the world

Sushmita Sen is one of the most inspiring celebrities in Bollywood. The actress has always been fit, and she has always emphasised on the importance of exercising and staying healthy. Now, more than ever, it's important to take care of your health and stay positive, and that's exactly what Sushmita's latest Instagram post is all about.

Sush, along with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, can be seen practising some yogasanas in the pictures the diva has shared on social media. She captioned the post as, "Tough times don't last... Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onApr 1, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

If we thought that Sush and beau Rohman looked good together, well, now we think they look amazing!

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been inseparable ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates