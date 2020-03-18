Coronavirus Scare: Taarak Mehta's creator Asit Kumarr Modi writes to the BMC, asks for guidance

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, shootings are being halted and studios are being closed, and the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi has now written a letter to the BMC asking them for their guidance. Not only the BMC officials, but he also addressed the Chief Minister’s office and politely questioned them as to why they were not being allowed to shoot.

As stated above, the producer was visibly looking worried since the shooting of his show was halted and raised a lot of questions regarding the situation. As expected, it received mixed reactions and responses on social media.

Take a look at his tweets first:

And here were some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Asit bhai, you can start from episode 1, it will be great and people would absolutely love it. Just in case.

The show has been going on for more than a decade and is now one of the longest-running shows in television history. Fans are surely going to miss watching their favourite characters on the screen until the situation normalises.

