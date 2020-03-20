Coronavirus Scare: Terence Lewis, Shakti Mohan take online dance tutorials amid social distancing

Grim as the times maybe, choreographer Terence Lewis is ensuring that dance enthusiasts aren't kept from strapping on their dancing shoes. He may have temporarily shut the doors of his academy in the wake of the state receding into partial lockdown, but has kicked off dance tutorials online.

"Since we have a syllabus to complete, we need to keep the batches running as per schedule. If the schedule [is delayed by] a week, it affects the next batch of students, and we cannot afford to do that. So, the instructors and I are conducting online dance tutorials. In the coming weeks, we are looking at the possibility of having a portal where we can have [interactive] sessions," explains Lewis. Shakti Mohan, who runs Nritya Shakti Studios, too is exploring the joys of dancing together despite being miles away from her students.

"It was an initiative by the teachers [of our dance studio] to start an online programme that would enable them to stay connected to students. We've put together a curriculum and are doing tutorials over video calls."

