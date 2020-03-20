Amid Coronavirus scare, this girl is pulling Yuzvendra Chahal's cheeks in TikTok video

Coronavirus outbreak has created a standstill in the sports world with many events being postponed or cancelled. The India vs South Africa series has been indefinitely postponed as well as the Test series between Sri Lanka and England.

Cricketers are currently staying at home and/ or undergoing self quarantine with major focus on social distancing. While many cricketers are advising their fans to stay home as well as wash hands properly and practise social distancing, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a different path to provide entertainment to his followers.

Chahal, India's spinner, released a video on social media site TikTok, which has since gone viral on the internet. In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal is seen along with a girl in slow motion as she playfully walks around him and then goes on to pull on his cheeks before smiling and walking away. A user on Twitter shared the TikTok video. Take a look below.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 40 ODI matches and 37 T20I matches for Team india and has taken 71 and 52 wickets respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal has played for Mumbai Indians in the past, but is now part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

The Indian Premier League schedule has still not yet been confirmed but sources say that BCCI is looking at a July-September window. Only time will tell.

