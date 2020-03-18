Coronavirus Scare: This is how Shraddha Kapoor is spending time at home

The entire world is currently quarantined due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities and commoners are now staying at home and working from there to stay safe and prevent themselves from being infected. And yes, they are also making sure they wash their hands and use hand sanitisers frequently.

We have got a glimpse of a lot of actors and their daily routine and schedule at home, and now, Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of hers. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a glimpse of the outside view of her house and it was truly a sight to behold.

She shared the feeling of being at home and used hashtags like Peace, Quiet, Calm, Trees, Nature, and Juhu Beach. Take a look right here:

That's not all, she also shared a picture of her home-cooked food and used the hashtag- Veggie. And she could also be seen reading the book, The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy. Have a look at the posts:

View this post on Instagram Being home ð¡â¨ð #Veggie A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 17, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram Being homeð¡ðâ¨ð #TheMinistryOfUtmostHappiness #ArundhatiRoy A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 16, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Given the Bollywood celebrities are often busy with their work, staying at home has allowed them to spend some quality time with their families and themselves. They all are praying for all of our safety and constantly uploading pictures and videos on how to stay safe. So let's follow these precautions!

