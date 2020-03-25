Coronavirus scare: Total positive coronavirus cases in India reaches 606, says Health Ministry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country so far stands at 553, while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 42.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 606 in India (including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3hAMhCFRMI — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Ten people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

