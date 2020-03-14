Coronavirus scare: Tweet predicted COVID-19 seven years ago; Internet is terrified

Amid the Coronavirus scare, an old tweet from 2013 went viral and has left the Twitterati spooked. The tweet mentions of Coronavirus!

The tweet predicted the novel Coronavirus seven years ago. The user posted the tweet on

June 3, 2013, and wrote, ' Corona virus....its coming'

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

Twitterati was terrified by the fact that it was predicted seven years ago. A user commented saying "His last tweet was in 2016 the government probably shut him down because he was being too loud" while another user was astonished as he wrote, "You hacked twitter to change the date right?"

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

