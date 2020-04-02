Coronavirus scare: Two from Pune tests positive for COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Two more persons, who attended the Nizamuddin congregation recently in the national capital, have been found positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune city.

According to Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad, a total of 23 people from the city were identified, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi. They were traced and were put under quarantine facility.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

