Coronavirus scare: Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi

Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said. According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign nation.

"Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward," hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done. Earlier today, a doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged or migrated and 38 deaths.

