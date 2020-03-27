Coronavirus scare: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Although he has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation, a spokesman said
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture/Twitter Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and informed his followers that he has tested positive for the deadly virus coronavirus.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe