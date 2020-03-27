Search

Coronavirus scare: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Published: Mar 27, 2020, 17:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Although he has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation, a spokesman said

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture/Twitter Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and informed his followers that he has tested positive for the deadly virus coronavirus. 

