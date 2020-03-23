Coronavirus Scare: Vir Das lashes out at people 'walking and chilling outisde'

When the entire world is isolated and quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Vir Das saw some people walking and chilling outside and immediately took to his Twitter account to question their stupidity, blaming them for the virus! And rightly so, this is the time to be as far away from the crowd as possible. There were a lot of pictures and videos on social media where people could be seen in gatherings and they were dangerous to witness since the virus is currently at its peak.

Vir Das is known for his humour and wit and fantastic tweets. But this time he rather sounded very angry and annoyed at the gross negligence and irresponsibility of the people. Taking to his Twitter account, he tweeted that there's people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity... that's our virus. Take a look right here:

There's people now walking and chilling outside. Stupidity....that's our virus. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 22, 2020

And in case you missed it, the actor also composed a song sitting at home since we all are down with the Coronavirus blues. Watch it:

Stuck at home this morning. Wrote a song. This is the #coronavirus blues. This shit is terrible, and we need to laugh at it. pic.twitter.com/iVtzR0a09E — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 17, 2020

Well, to all those people who are blatantly roaming outside, kindly come inside your houses before the virus infects you!

