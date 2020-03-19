Coronavirus scare: Vivek Dahiya lightens the mood on Twitter with this million-dollar question

The coronavirus has given rise to a global crisis. The pandemic has killed over 7,000 people across the world and has instilled fear and panic in the mind of people. Social media, too, has created a lot of confusion, sometimes spreading false information and false alarms.

In Mumbai, a lockdown has been imposed and television and Bollywood actors alike are confined to their homes.

Actor Vivek Dahiya who will soon be seen in a new web series, State of Seige, playing Captain Rohit Bagga decided to give Twitterati a break from the negative news floating online and stimulate their minds.

Vivek tweeted, "So how's work from home coming along Mumbai? I couldn't help but think... how does one sanitise the monies Take out a minute & tell me how does one sanitise a note? I'll retweet the best 5 answers. #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak"

Twitterati came up with some really funny and creative answers. As promised, the actor retweeted the answers he found interesting giving everyone a break from days of coronavirus news across the globe. We've listed down some fun answers on how can one sanitise the note, which is indeed a million-dollar question.

Someone wrote, "The best way to use your home iron with a steam mode. Do iron press each currency note you get"

A person, who changed his Twitter handle to 'wash your hands', wrote, "Don't use notes. Give them all to me, you'll be safe & I can sacrifice & take the risk. It's for your benefit"

This one is a smart move, "I guess put them all in a bank & switch to digital transaction. Easier to sanitize a phone."

While someone suggested baking notes.

