Coronavirus scare: Yoga poses, exercises you could try when quarantined at home

Ever since the Coronavirus has entered into our lives, it has thrown everything for a toss. Right from our health to our schedules, everything now has a different way of doing it. Most of the world population is working from home right now, which is a very good method to contain the Virus. However, come to think of it, not everything about this virus is negative now, is it?

Being quarantined at home gives you the perfect opportunity to look after your health and spend some time with yourself. All the time that you used to spend on your commute, can now be used to do some Yoga, exercise, or simply meditate.

Here are three yoga poses that you could try when quarantined at home:

1. Ustrasana: This is also known as the Camel Pose. This asana will not only help you to improve your posture while working from home but will also improve your respiration capacity. With the constant fear and panic surrounding the virus, this asana can give you some stress relief and calm the mind.

For this, kneel down on your mat, with your toes and heels together. Gradually, lean back and take the arms behind as well. Slowly place your hands on the heels. Inhaling, lift the pelvis, waist, and body upwards and outwards. Let your neck and head fall back. Stay in this position for 5-6 seconds, and slowly release.

2. Gaumukhasana: The asana got this name because of the strong resemblance to that of a cow’s head. Since the lungs get expanded in this asana, it is highly recommended during this time, as we want to improve our breathing capacity.

To get into this asana, sit with your legs straight. Then, bend the left leg and bring it near the right hip. Then, bend the right leg, and take it over your left knee, to place it near the left hip. Let the knees stack on each other. Take the right arm above your head and the left arm behind your back from below. Try to interlock your fingers behind the back, while keeping the head straight. Stay in this position for a minute and repeat it with the opposite hand and leg.

3. Trikonasana: The triangle pose helps to improve the ventilation of the clavicle region of the lungs and also makes the spine supple.

For trikonasana, stand erect with your feet together and arms by the side of the body. Inhaling, lift the arms in front of the body at shoulder level. Exhaling, bend forward from the waist, keeping the spine and legs straight. Touch your toes while keeping the arms straight and keep looking forward. Hold the pose while suspending your breath for six-seconds. While inhaling, return to the starting position and relax.

Try to make the most of your self-quarantine and practice Yoga. This will not only keep your body and lungs healthy but will also improve your overall immunity system.

By Dr. Hansaji Jayadeva Yogendra – Director, The Yoga Institute.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates