Coronavirus: Schools and colleges told to spread awareness

With citizens and institutes panicking over the Coronavirus hitting Indian cities, the state education department has issued official guidelines for all schools to follow. The circular issued by the Commissioner of Education on Monday also warns schools to not make it compulsory for children to wear masks.

The circular urges schools to create awareness regarding the virus without creating any panic. "It is very important to create awareness to control the spread of the virus. It should instructions on frequent washing of hands, covering face with a tissue while coughing or sneezing, avoiding crowded places etc," states the circular.

"The idea is to educate the young generation about the current situation and make them future messengers," said Vishal Solanki, Commissioner of Education, Maharashtra.

"No school should make it compulsory for children to wear masks in school," the circular states. An official from the Commissioner's office told mid-day that masks only create panic among parents. "There is no need to panic as the situation is under control currently. Hence, we have included this in the guidelines," he clarified.

UGC issues circular

The UGC too, upon directions from the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has begun taking preventive measures. Rajnish Jain, secretary of the UGC, stated, "Coordinated and collective effort is needed for prevention. Therefore, all universities and their affiliated colleges are requested to take necessary precautions." The circular lists out dos and don'ts including posters to be pasted across campuses to create awareness.

