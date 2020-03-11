Coronavirus: Six who travelled with infected couple admitted to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai

After a couple from Pune, who recently travelled to Dubai with a group of 40 others tested positive for the virus on Monday, six members of the group who had travelled with them have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday.



A statement released by Pune Divisional Commissioner, Deepak Mhaisekar, states that the group landed in Mumbai on March 1 and the couple started experiencing symptoms on March 8. They were soon admitted in the quarantine ward of Naidu Hospital where both tested positive. They had hailed a cab from Mumbai to Pune and their driver has also been quarantined. The couple is in stable condition.

After the news about the couple broke, civic officials reached out to the Airport Authority of India to trace the members of the group who were staying in Mumbai.

"Six people had travelled to Dubai and were admitted at Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday evening. They will be tested on Wednesday," said Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the civic body has started making preparations in case of an outbreak in the city. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said the capacity of Kasturba Hospital has been increased. "We have increased the number of beds from 28 to 60 beds. If more beds are required, we can make certain internal adjustments," he said.

Two from Nashik put in isolation

A 23-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother have been admitted in an isolation ward in the district civil hospital in Nashik on Tuesday. The health officials said they were suspected to have been exposed to Coronavirus. The 23-year old woman had travelled to Dubai on February 27 and returned to Nashik on March 3 was quarantined after she complained of throat pain, cold and cough. Her mother was later admitted since they came in contact with each other at home over a week.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates