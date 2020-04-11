Coronavirus: Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks, gives tutorial on Twitter

Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak, you may have come across videos giving tutorials on how to make different kinds of masks. Some were disposable masks made of tissue papers while some were made by folding handkerchiefs. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani has posted a tutorial on how to stitch a reusable mask, for which you will only need a piece of cloth, a needle and thread.

Irani explained the step-by-step tutorial on her Twitter account with a photo collage where she has tweeted in Hindi saying, "You can also make a reusable mask at home with a needle and a thread." The BJP leader also posted a link of advisory on using the homemade mask to protect face and mouth with the caption.

The tweet posted on Thursday garnered more than 51,100 likes and was retweeted over 5,600 times. The users commenting on the tweet lauded the tutorial. “Well done,” said a user. Another user said, “It’s something serious, we should appreciate everyone who brings the positive within us!”

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday made face masks as a compulsory part of attire for all citizens in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region who want to move around in any public places for whatever reasons.

