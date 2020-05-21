Coronavirus: Sri Lanka players looking to start training from June 1

Sri Lanka players are likely to start their training from June 1 if they get permission from the country's government. If the government gives the clearance, then the fast bowlers in the country will be the first set of players to resume training, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Sri Lanka's head coach Mikey Arthur has said that were discussions with Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga regarding the training of players.

"Last Wednesday we had a quick meeting to talk about resuming cricket because we are starting to get out plans in place for June 1. Once we get the official go-ahead from the Sri Lanka ministry of health I will start putting meat into that structure with the captains and my support staff," ESPNCricinfo quoted Arthur as saying.

"It is looking good with the health ministry, but it will be a smaller group. We'll probably prioritise our fast bowlers because they are the ones who are going to need more time to get back into it," he added.

Sri Lanka was slated to play a two-match Test series against England in March this year. However, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Arthur was also unable to head back home and hence he decided to stay back in Colombo.

"It just got worse and worse so much so that is when I decided to stay in Sri Lanka because I wanted to be here. To make sure that I saw the players through this crisis, to make sure I was only a phone call away and I wasn't in another country. It's been mind-blowing," Arthur concluded.

