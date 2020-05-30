Coronavirus tales: Twitter in awe of 99-year-old woman who prepares food packets for migrant workers

A screengrab of the video posted by Zahid F Ibrahim on Twitter.

After the lockdown imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak, migrant labourers from across the country started their arduous journey back to their hometowns. While the mass exodus has come at a cost for many workers with stories of hunger, deaths due to exhaustion surfacing, other tales of people coming forward to help the migrants have been heartwarming.

The inspiring story of a 99-year-old woman from Mumbai, who has come forward to help the migrant workers with food has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In a video posted on Twitter which has gone viral, the woman is seen preparing food packets for the migrant workers. She wraps rotis and vegetables in aluminum foil and places the food packets for distribution. The video has been posted by the woman's relative.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Posted on Friday, the video has garnered more than 215,000 views on Twitter with 13,900 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. The woman earned a lot of love and appreciation from the Twitterati with messages of some giving her respect and saluting her.

What an angel. May Allah add many more years to her life. Aameen. — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) May 29, 2020

Your phuppi is loveâÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ — #Aatmanirbhar (@nazmaaman) May 29, 2020

Love you dadi maa ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤Âà¤¤ (Priya Pant) (@priyapantchimu2) May 29, 2020

Masha Allah that so cute of her :) — Sana Malik (@MalikSana28) May 29, 2020

Most beautiful. Love and respect to her ðÂÂÂ — Veer Sorrykar ðÂÂÂ (@sorry_kar) May 29, 2020

Masha'Allah! This is so inspiring.

May God bless her abundantly with choicest of blessings, health, happiness & peace of mind and heart, Aamin ðÂ¤²ðÂÂ¼ — Salma J. Khan (@SalmaJavidKhan) May 30, 2020

