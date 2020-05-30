Search

Coronavirus tales: Twitter in awe of 99-year-old woman who prepares food packets for migrant workers

Updated: May 31, 2020, 12:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai-based nonagenarian woman defies age to lend a helping hand to migrants in distress by preparing food packets for them

A screengrab of the video posted by Zahid F Ibrahim on Twitter.
After the lockdown imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak, migrant labourers from across the country started their arduous journey back to their hometowns. While the mass exodus has come at a cost for many workers with stories of hunger, deaths due to exhaustion surfacing, other tales of people coming forward to help the migrants have been heartwarming.

The inspiring story of a  99-year-old woman from Mumbai, who has come forward to help the migrant workers with food has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In a video posted on Twitter which has gone viral, the woman is seen preparing food packets for the migrant workers. She wraps rotis and vegetables in aluminum foil and places the food packets for distribution. The video has been posted by the woman's relative.

Posted on Friday, the video has garnered more than 215,000 views on Twitter with 13,900 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. The woman earned a lot of love and appreciation from the Twitterati with messages of some giving her respect and saluting her.

