Coronavirus: Teachers and parents in a frenzied panic across city

With the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increasing in India and with two testing positive for the virus in Mumbai, panic has been triggered across the education sector in the city.

While schools and colleges are still functioning across the city, parents are wary about the safety of their children. Also, the teachers have expressed fear as they not only have the task of paper correction but also of the impending census work.

The Teachers' association has also approached the state government requesting to cancel the education-fair scheduled to be held in Mumbai on March 16-17.

The education department did issue advisories for schools and colleges a while ago. These advisories include precautionary measures one should follow to remain safe and predominantly ask people from avoiding crowded places. However, with the educational institutions still continuing to function normally in the city, parents and teachers are panic-stricken.

Anubha Sahai, President of India Wide Parents' Association, stating that it is high time for the state government to take a call, said, "At least for pre-primary and primary sections they can declare the closure of schools. Though advisories have been issued, it is very difficult to ensure children below the age-group of 9 or so would be thorough in following them. Karnataka and Delhi government took the decision promptly regarding schools catering to children."

Some parents have opined that only with the final examination pending, schools can conduct the evaluation based on earlier exams to declare results.

Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji School, said, "Soon paper correction for board examinations will begin and the answer sheets will come from several areas of division which we will have to touch while correcting. Once this is done, we will begin the census duty. The task includes going door to door to collect information and this will make us more prone to contract the virus."

